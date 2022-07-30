Central Georgians play to win $1B Mega Millions jackpot

Your odds of having a winning ticket is 1 in a whopping 302.6 million.

MACON, Ga. — After the Mega Millions drawing Friday, one person could be a $1 billion richer, but millions of people will be $2 lighter.

The Mega Millions drawing on Friday was 13-36-45-57-67 and 14 as the Mega ball. Those six numbers could have made someone a billionaire.

It's a jackpot that can't even fit on Mega Millions' normal billboard. Friday's jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion--the third largest lottery prize in the nation's history behind those in 2016 and 2018.

With that, folks flocked to convenience stores to buy a lottery ticket for a chance to win.

13WMAZ was at the Circle K on Arkwright Road in Macon where it was particularly busy. Dozens said they clocked off work and drove over to snag a $2 ticket or two.

For some like Kaila Dugger and Madeline Davis, this was their first time playing the lottery.

"I feel really lucky," Dugger said.

But the billion-dollar question is, "What would you do with a billion dollars?"

"I would pay off my student loans. Then I'd finish off school, and I don't know from there.. buy a house," Davis said.

"I know the first thing I would do is probably buy a new car," said Dugger.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because no one was matched the game numbers for the last 29 drawings. So, no one has gotten the jackpot for at least three months.

For people at the Circle K, they told 13WMAZ they hope that losing streak changes Friday night.

"Today, I'm at my new job, and it just feels like it's time for new things. I think the money would bring me new beginnings in a lot of different ways," Dugger said.

"I know it's not very likely for me to win, but it's a very high prize, so I might as well try," Davis said.