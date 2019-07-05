MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday morning, Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the nation's most restrictive anti-abortion laws.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp signs 'heartbeat bill' into law

Here in Central Georgia, that new law received mixed reactions.

Ann Beall says, "it had a heartbeat, and I can't imagine hearing that sound, and not being moved to want to protect that baby with everything I've got."

Emily Cuarenta counters, "the ability to decide over my body, my health, and have that ability to decide whether or not I want to grow my family."

Pro-life versus pro-choice is the controversial debate on abortion.

Now, the debate in Georgia heats up after Governor Brian Kemp signed the "Heartbeat Bill," banning abortions if you can detect a baby's heartbeat.

The new law has Beall feeling thrilled. "I am thankful that my state has chosen to be a pro-life state and to stand up and say, 'We don't want to kill babies. We want life.'"

People like Emily Cuarenta feel enraged. "I'm furious. I'm absolutely furious. We should have more action towards this because you can't expect us to be silent on this issue."

Beall is the Director of the Kolbe Center, an anti-abortion non-profit that helps women with unplanned pregnancies. She says now that the bill is in effect, her organization can help more women. "We have the opportunity to help her choose adoption, to help her make other choices that don't involve killing a baby."

Cuarenta, an abortion-rights supporter, says she will continue to fight for a woman's choice. "I couldn't imagine being in a place where I would have to make that decision of continuing a pregnancy when I wouldn't want to."

Although the heartbeat bill is now law, the debate continues.

RELATED: Georgia House passes 'heartbeat bill'

The signing could be the start of a legal fight. Georgia's American Civil Liberties Union says the law is unconstitutional, and they plan to challenge it in court.