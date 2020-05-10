Central Georgia counties see voter registration increases ahead of deadline

People interested in voting in the upcoming election have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, October 5 to register

MACON, Ga. — The November General Election is less than a month away and October 5 is the last day you can register to vote in Georgia.

On Monday, a steady stream of people could be seen going in and out of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections office.

“I was unsure but obviously I must have done it or something… it caught me off-guard but she told me I was already registered,” said Jermaine Scott.

Scott, like other people who went to the office, wanted to make sure he was registered to vote on November 3 and that his information was updated.

If you aren’t already registered, you have until 11:59 p.m. to register through the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. The My Voter Page portal walks you through everything step-by-step.

Once you reach the page, you’ll see an area that says MVP Login. Just enter your first initial, last name, date of birth and county of residence.

From there, you’ll see information like your home address, a sample ballot and where your polling place is located.

More voters have been signing up since the August runoff election.

"We've hired some extra staff to come in, we've been training them the past couple of weeks, and it's been steady all day today," said Lauren County’s chief deputy registrar, Susan Rooks.

Since August 7, 911 new voters have registered in Laurens County, 1,040 new voters have registered in Houston County and 7,084 new voters have registered in Macon-Bibb County.

Voters in Central Georgia will head to the polls on November 3 to decide national, state, and local races.