Andria Fleming reached out to us saying she hasn't received any unemployment in more than 7 months.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Andria Fleming reached out to us saying she hasn't received any unemployment since September. She says she was laid off from a day care in Warner Robins -- paying bills and taking care of her two children was difficult.

"When I did speak to somebody at the time, they were like, 'Give it two days and everything would change,' and I should restart receiving my payments," Fleming said. "And then when I called like a couple of weeks later after I didn't see no payments coming through, they said, 'There is nothing wrong with your account, you're just waiting on your payments to be released.'"

Fleming says she just found a new job last month, but she just wants answers from the state department of labor.

State Representative Shaw Blackmon says people have reached out with unemployment concerns. He says his staff is doing their part to help.

"We have a number of those constituents that have contacted our office, and we add them to our list that we're following up on weekly basis, and we're looking for feedback from the Department of Labor," said Rep. Blackmon.

Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler says they're not seeing a backlog of claims right now.

He says people who are waiting for answers are those who had to file an appeal.