Student loan forgiveness application now available for Central Georgians

MACON, Ga. — The Department of Education has officially launched the student loan forgiveness application. You can apply for up to $20,000 of aid now through December 31 of next year.

J.J. Arias, an economics professor at Georgia College, says the program benefits those who borrowed to go to college, but ultimately, the loan relief will have to be paid by all taxpayers.

Rashin Bradley has three kids. His oldest daughter is the most recent college grad and paid off her debt.



"I look at the whole education system -- it should be free. A person goes to school and they walk away with a $100,000 worth of debt," Bradley said.

Bianca Corbett hopes to head back to school. She left in 2015 to take care of her six kids. Corbett says she has about $50,000 worth of school debt.

"It stops me from actually trying to go back and accumulate more debt, since that's basically what you're doing -- accumulating more debt," Corbett said.

Brenna McNulty is a graduate student. She had to take out loans to get through undergrad.

"It's a relief on anyone because student loans is the biggest amount of money and debt that most people have nowadays," McNulty said.

"There will be some people who think that college is cheaper essentially because they can borrow and there's a possibility that debt will be forgiven," Arias said.

Arias says borrowers who received a Pell Grant and have low debt will benefit the most. He says it's more likely that most, if not all, their debt could be cancelled.

He also says inflation impacts people with student loan debt.

"Inflation actually benefits borrowers. When you have unexpected inflation, that makes the real value of your debt go down," Arias said.

Arias says don't count on this happening again. He suggests being prudent on the debt you take if you do decide to go to college.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, if it survives legal challenges, there will be a $400 billion student debt cancellation.