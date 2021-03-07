Central Georgia starts Independence Day celebrations early with family, food trucks, and music

People in Macon, Centerville and Forsyth all gathered at different events with their families to celebrate the Fourth of July

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, people across Central Georgia gathered to celebrate Independence Day.

Many of them went to Henderson Stadium in Macon to unite for the holiday and listen to some old school blues at the Old School Funk and Blues Throwdown. Artists in attendance included Mark Wood Jr., Stone City Band, and Pat Cooley.

One attendee at the adults-only event says she went to have a good time.

“I'm just here to have a good time. It’s the fourth, [I] wanted to get out the house and do something different. I'm glad we can get out and have some fun,” said Dezanna Bell.

Right down I-75, folks in Centerville celebrated the Fourth of July at Center Park. People enjoyed music, entertainment, food, and a firework show.

Everyone was encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs to spend time with family and friends.

“We're back open, business is good, and…have a good time. Enjoy the holiday, it's the Fourth of July,” said Jay Taylor with the Centerville Lions Club. “It's phenomenal because we're all about our community and seeing all these people out having a good time, you know, food and drinks… just coming together as a group.”

And back up I-75 in Monroe County, people enjoyed food trucks and lots of live entertainment at the recreation department.

Saturday night’s event was free, and one man who attended says it was exciting for the whole family. He loved to see everyone’s smiling faces.