Some Central Georgians still await unemployment payout

While jobless claims continue to decrease in Georgia, thousands have yet to receive money for dated claims

MACON, Ga. — Some Central Georgians haven't seen unemployment payments from months ago, and as more time passes, more bills begin to pile up.

Leuvoria Williams did everything she could until life threw an unexpected curveball.

"I don't know how things are working out right now," she said.

She was furloughed from her job with an injury and lost her husband from COVID-19 complications.

"He stayed in ICU towards the end; they said he was COVID free, but then he caught that pneumonia behind it. Then, when he came home, he had no use of his legs, he lasted for five days, and that's where he died at, over there," she recalled.

And now, she could potentially lose the place she calls home.

"You don't know what to tell your landlord; you don't know what to tell the utility people, you know, that's scary. I don't have that income from my husband anymore. I have nothing," Williams said.

She worked up until May then turned to unemployment benefits after running out of her savings but now says she's seen none of the money she's owed.

"To this day, I haven't heard anything else; I email them, I don't get no response back," Williams said.

Leaving her questioning what's next and where to turn to for answers.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor's website, Bibb county's unemployment claims hit almost 1700 in June of this year in comparison to the 9,000 in June of 2020.