MACON, Ga. — The holidays are upon us, and Wednesday, Central Georgians came out to provide help for families in need.

13WMAZ partnered with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to collect food and monetary donations to help families through the holidays. Hundreds of people across Central Georgia showed up to help out.

Non-perishable food donations were collected at three Walmart locations across Central Georgia. People who donated say they were truly proud to serve the community.

"Yeah, it makes me have a good feeling inside. I felt like I wanted to do something and this is a good way to do something in the community," said Dwayne Fuller.

"There are individuals who no longer have jobs, that used to work that were able to provide for there families that no longer can," said Christina Ford.

"I just want those families to know that there's people out there that care," Fuller said.

"I have been in that situation before, too, where I didn't have nothing. When I left Florida and came up here to Georgia, we didn't have nothing or nobody, but the churches and people helped us, and the donations," Leander Tice said.