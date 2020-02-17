MACON, Ga. — Monday morning, Central Georgians took to the streets for the first "Heal the Hood" march through downtown Macon.

The march was all about getting the community together and addressing Macon's problems.

Marchers began at Ebenezer Baptist Church and ended at Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon.

"We're not just marching to make a point today," says Macedonia Baptist Church youth minister Belvin Ware. "We're marching as an initiative to say there's more to come."

Ware, along with Pastors Christopher Cabiness (New Hope Baptist Church) and Bryant Raines (New Pilgrimage Baptist Church), are working together to "Heal the Hood."

This march is the first event of many for the new initiative. More than 100 marchers participated.

"It took everything that I had to hold back tears," says Cabiness. "I was just filled with raw emotion to feel passion exude throughout this park today."

According to Ware, Heal the Hood's mission is to push positivity back into Macon by sharing resources with the community.

Organizers are planning on officially launching the Heal the Hood initiative in the coming months.

