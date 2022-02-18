Central Georgians to gather for Daybreak's 9th annual Greater Macon Sleepout next week

February 24 marks the 9th annual Greater Macon Sleepout, which raised $236,000 last year.

MACON, Ga. — Once again, it is time to grab camping gear and spend the night with Daybreak. Next Thursday is the ninth annual Greater Macon Sleepout.

People will come together to raise money, eat dinner, and sleep outside in solidarity with the homeless community.

Daybreak says it's their biggest fundraiser, resulting in around a third of operation costs for the organization. Administrative coordinator Sydney Campbell says each donation matters and benefits people like Jonathan Jefferson, who was helped by Daybreak.

"Here we have Jonathan Jefferson and he is a father, a student, and a really hard worker." said Campbell, standing alongside Jefferson. "He fell on some hard times, and a place like Daybreak kept him on his feet and kept him out of trouble. He went and started school again and he's able to care for his children because of Daybreak."