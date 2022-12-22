Central Georgians try to stay safe, warm through the arctic blast weekend

Macon-Bibb Fire offers tips like not plugging your space heater into an extension cord, and keeping your generator away from your house.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — As the cold weather approaches, folks started hitting the stores Thursday looking for space heaters and other ways to stay warm.

"I'm buying a space heater for our room because its the coldest in the house, says Rory Thomas.

Thomas says this was on his to-do list for a while, but he wants to be prepared for the weekend.

"Since the weather's coming, the colder weather's coming, we're trying to make sure we're good and warm," says Thomas.

To prepare for possible power outages, he's praying for the best.

"We don't have a backup plan for that, other than hope -- we're hoping that it doesn't happen," he adds.

If you are preparing, Jeremy Webb of Macon Bibb Fire, offers some safety tips.

"If you're going to use generators, you definitely don't want to use them indoors. That's a no-no. Don't use generators inside, don't use them under the garage. Use them away from your home," says Webb.

If you have a generator, he recommends getting a carbon monoxide detector for safety.

Webb says another trouble area is space heaters. He says to keep them three feet away from anything that could burn.

"Bedding sheets, living room, furniture anything like that. If you have pets, you want to make sure they stay away from those space heaters as well," adds Webb.

Other space heater tips include:

Plugging them directly into the wall, and not extension cords

Getting one with an automatic shut-off switch

Making sure it has a tip over mechanism

Webb says most space heater fires happen over night, so as they always recommend, make sure you have working fire alarms and an active fire escape plan.