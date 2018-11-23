Friday morning, some people across Central Georgia started their day off shopping on Black Friday. 13WMAZ spent the morning at Academy Sports seeing what brought people out before the sun even came up.

Friday morning shoppers beat the sunrise to claim some hot deals.

"I came out here for a mask, about to ride the side by side today, so," Casey Johnson said.

Academy Sports' doors opened at 5 a.m., and not a single shopping cart was empty.

"Jackets, hats, and tennis shoes and stuff like that," Tim Green said.

Some people came with a mission, while others did not.

"I like to strategic shop -- I know what I want, I go get and I get out," Frederick Johnson said. His wife, Kim, said, "That's no fun."

"We're going to Best Buy, and Bass Pro for sure, but I don't know where else we are going," Lauren Skinner said

The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop this holiday weekend in store or online. What do shoppers say their reason is?

"I just like getting out, being around, meeting people and everything, " Green said

Skinner said," Honestly because, I do not want to wait, and it's just better to get the deals."

Everyone is making sure to grab deals to so that their loved ones can be happy this Christmas.

"Of course, we are going to go shopping for our kids, grandkids, we're trying to get as much in today as we can," Johnson said.

While some shoppers are focused on certain items, some plan on shopping until they drop. Frederick Johnson says, for him, that's not the case.

"I have the list in the car -- what stores we are going to hit, what time they open, what we're going in to get, how much it's going to cost, and I have the sales paper," Johnson said.

It's safe to say no matter what you were looking for this holiday shopping season, you definitely found it.

© 2018 WMAZ