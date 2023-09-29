Central Georgia's Big Brothers Big Sisters announces new mentorship program

This six-month sports mentorship program exposes these littles to sports activities that connect them with their bigs, with the community, and with themselves.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia has announced a new sports mentorship program for those who love the game.

The Bibb County Sports Buddies program is for mentors interested in participating and watching sports with their mentees or "littles."

This six-month sports mentorship program exposes these littles to sports activities that connect them with their bigs, the community, and themselves while promoting a healthy lifestyle. The bigs and littles will take part in basketball, tennis, and hiking activities all year.

Gerald Fitch is the head coach for the men's basketball team at Central Georgia Technical College and was just accepted to be a "big" in the program. He mentioned how he's excited to share his experience on and off the court with his little.

"I'm excited about it every day," Fitch said. "It's just the thought of being able to help someone, the thought that knowing what we're about to do is just exciting."

The new program kicks off Big Brother Big Sister's 70th Anniversary of serving Central Georgia. As a mentor, Fitch sees it as being of service to future generations.

"That's what it's all about," Fitch said. "When you have them, and you watch them grow, and they come back and talk to you about things you've told them, things you've shown them, it just makes you feel great. It makes me feel like I have meaning to be living because it's all about what you're passing down."

Nelson Johnson Jr. plays forward for the men's basketball team at Central Georgia Tech. In addition to being coached and mentored by Fitch, he's looking forward to passing the torch and being a mentor, too.

"You get to share your experiences in what to do and what not to do to the youth," Johnson said. "That's big on them because that prepares them for their future, not just yours. I want to train younger kids in the future, so just to be able to start that now was a big step for me as well."

Overall, both Johnson and Fitch want to help connect the love of the game to the love of their community.

"It keeps me going," Fitch said. "Even though I'm here for them, they keep me going as well."