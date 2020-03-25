PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re practicing social distancing and haven’t stepped outside lately, you may not have noticed that spring has definitely sprung.

Or maybe you’ve spent some time in the park at a safe social distance and as a result, you’re battling intense pollen allergies.

Although we’re going through some drastic changes in our normal everyday lives, nature for the most part is unchanged.

13WMAZ’s Suzanne Lawler took these photos -- at a safe social distance from people -- of the peach blossoms off Highway 96.

As you can see, they're in full bloom! Peach season usually starts in May for Georgia and other southeastern states.

Photos: Peach blossoms

And although the Cherry Blossom Festival scheduled for this weekend is canceled, the cherry blossoms at the Fickling farm put on their own show earlier this month.

It’s not only Central Georgia’s natural beauty that’s been glowing these past few days.

Highly-populated areas around the world affected by COVID-19 have seen nature come back to life, due to residents being on lockdown.

In Venice, Italy, water in their canals turned crystal clear after their population went into quarantine earlier this month. Without all the boats crowding the waters, fish and swans could be seen in the canals.

RELATED: Venice waters turn clear as Italy coronavirus lockdown cuts boat traffic

As China slowed down production in their factories and parts of the country went into lockdown, images from NASA showed smog pollution clearing from the air.

RELATED: NASA images show 'dramatic' drop in air pollution amid coronavirus

You guys have also been enjoying the warm temperatures. Below are photos sent in by viewers through text and through our 13WMAZ Weather Network Facebook group.

Your Photos: March 2020 From: Karen Gorur From: Martha Ard From: Gena Jayne DeBoe From: Randy Wise From: Yolanda Brack From: Tami Harmon McGraw

If you’d like to send us your nature photos, text them to 478-752-1309.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Perry animal hospital provides curbside veterinary care

Macon USPS carrier receives heartwarming note on toilet paper while making deliveries

Macon woman hands out 200 free lunches a day for kids home from school

'Whatever it takes to see my mom': Family visits relative in Fort Valley nursing home through a window

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.