Central Georgia's United in Pink to host Vegas charity fundraiser Saturday

The money raised will be used to benefit families dealing with breast cancer

MACON, Georgia — Central Georgians can contribute to a great cause while having fun at the casino.

Saturday, the United in Pink Charity Organization will host their 11th annual "Pink Vegas" fundraiser at the Idle Hour Country Club at 7 p.m.

Folks can an enjoy evening of blackjack, poker, craps, food, and live entertainment.

All the funds received will be donated to support local families affected by breast cancer. United in Pink Executive Director Laura Paxton says every dollar is critical in support the fight against breast cancer.

"Every dollar that we raise we're able to help a local family go through the breast cancer journey," Paxton said, "So it's really important to us to host events and have a fun time, but most importantly, to generate the funds that we need for our mission to survive and thrive, especially during these difficult times."