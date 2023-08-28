Central High School welcomes biggest International Baccalaureate class in over a decade

While the seniors are on their path to graduation, Central High School will soon welcome their biggest freshman class into the IB program.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County schools say Central High School's International Baccalaureate (IB) Program is a model education for the modern student since 1996.

The IB program allows high school students to take college-level courses that transfer to Georgia's university system.

This upcoming year will have the biggest freshman class in more than a decade, consisting of 64 incoming freshmen students.

"It is a completely balanced education for the whole student," Joshua McCorkle, Central High School's International Baccalaureate Program coordinator said. "These are two-year classes and students can take a whole diploma program where they take six IB courses and they can earn the International Baccalaureate diploma."

McCorkle said he's proud to teach and coach students to achieve higher education.

“These students are doing upper-level coursework," McCorkle said. "Things that you'd see like juniors and seniors in college doing, these students are doing right here at Central High School."

Senior Kendyl Bryant said she's grown within the past four years as an IB program student.

"We go through units and we have tests just like every other class, but I feel like the coursework is very different than what I've previously experienced," Bryant said. "I don't feel nervous about college due to the program and my current grades. I've grown as a person and as a student."

IB students learn together and grow together. Jacob Solomon says the program helps him achieve his goals.

"It's exciting because not just me but my whole class is being recognized for the work that we've put in for this program to get to that next level," Solomon said. "The future for the program is bright considering how many people come in."

A pinning ceremony was held Monday evening at Central High School to honor their international baccalaureate students and welcome their largest incoming class in history.