Central High School student reflects on senior year during pandemic

Hannah says even though the pandemic changed many things, she says she is grateful that she was able to use that time to accomplish big goals.

MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the school system, from switching over to virtual learning and doing school work from home, to traditional school events either being postponed or even cancelled.

"It was a little difficult at the beginning," Hannah Barbour said.

Hannah Barbour is a senior at Central High School who says she was disappointed at first that the school canceled an event she's been looking forward to for years.

"You know, Senior Week, I was a little sad, but you have to know that everybody's safety is in good hands and that everyone has to be protected with all of these quarantine things that have been going on," Hannah said.

Hannah says this attitude pushed her to make the most out of her senior year, even if she spent most of it out of the school building.

She spent her time at home, working on her grades and applying to many colleges.

"I've been accepted to Valdosta, Fort Valley, Wagner, Georgia State, Georgia Southern," Hannah said.

She has been accepted into 30 colleges in all and has received over $300,000 in scholarships.

"It makes me feel so good, it makes me feel proud of myself -- like, very proud!" Sometimes I thought I wouldn't have been able to do it, but you have to stay determined and always have that confidence and remember what you're capable of," Hannah said.

Hannah says, even though the pandemic changed many things, she says she is grateful that she was able to use that time to accomplish big goals.

"This pandemic has pushed a lot of things back, so I was able to use my full potential. I know I have to make myself proud and the people around me proud," she says.

Hannah says she still hopes to experience her senior prom and walk across the stage for graduation, but even if she doesn't, she still considers her senior year great.

Bibb County Schools says they've made no decisions about graduation and prom dates.