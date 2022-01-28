Macon student named Boys & Girls Club's Central Georgia 'Youth of the Year'

The event featured four finalists competing for the title of Central Georgia's Youth of the Year

MACON, Ga. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia had their annual "Youth of the Year" event Thursday night, hosted by 13WMAZ's Wanya Reese and Courteney Jacobazzi.

The finalists are club members representing Bibb, Houston, and Monroe counties.

Officials say it was a tough decision, the judges were "impressed by the maturity and passion of this young person," naming Aliayah Simmons their "Youth of the Year" winner.

Aliayah is a 17-year-old student at Central High School who has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for 11 years now.

Aliayah will now represent Central Georgia at the state competition.