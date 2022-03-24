Central High senior named Georgia's 2021-22 Youth of the Year

She will now represent the Peach State in the Southeast Regional Youth of the Year Competition in June.

MACON, Ga. — March is Women’s History Month and one young lady has dreams of making her own history right here in Central Georgia.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia is celebrating Aliayah Simmons, who was just named this year’s Georgia Youth of the Year.

The tradition highlights teens who have overcome odds and show exceptional character and accomplishments. The winners are recognized for their community service and academic performance.

Simmons says she wants other Black girls to know they can make history too without changing who they are.

“You don't have to be any different than what you are. Of course, yes, you have to conduct yourself a certain way when you're around certain people, but personality wise don't feel like you have to change your personality or don't think that you aren't enough or aren't good enough just because of what you look like on the outside,” she said.