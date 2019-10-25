MACON, Ga. — It takes more than the football team, the cheerleaders, and the fans to make for a good Football Friday Night experience… you can’t forget the band!

Before the Central Sugarbear Marching Band hits the stands, it all starts in the band room.

“We actually start preparing for our marching season around March. After we have our concert evaluations, we start hosting auxiliary auditions. In April we do leadership camp, which I invite all of the students to come get some skills on leadership and team building,” said band director Mike Scott. “I choose my leaders for the next season and in May we start for our next summer camp, which starts in July, so it does start early in the school year.”

Scott is in his 7th year with Central. He and his band members say fans may underestimate what it truly takes to produce superior show band quality.

“You can see a variety of music. We play from Luther Vandross to Beyoncé to Rihanna. You see the dance features as well as different formations in the band and we just bring a new show all the time,” said Brittany Jackson.

Besides reading music, marching in sync and performing, the orange and white know all eyes are on them when they are under the lights and they wouldn't have it any other way, or at least sharing the limelight with their football playing classmates.

“We're what everybody comes to see, so we have to show up and show out. We definitely put in a lot of work every day,” said Elizabeth Perkins.

“Halftime shows are what they all come to see and we put on a show for sure. That's the whole talk of Macon, if it's not about band… football, I'm sorry, it can wait,” said Jackson.

So, when it's showtime, the brass, the woodwinds and the percussion will be ready to put on greatness for the big orange and C's house.

“I'm super proud and super grateful to be here. It's been a pleasure to be here thus far and see all the growth that's not just happening with the students over time but also the changes happening with the school the community and parent engagement. We have 50-70 parents that come out a month to our parent meetings and they are very active to help us be successful. It's just a pleasure to watch the program and I'm super excited to see what's going to happen in the future,” said Scott.

