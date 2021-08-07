Central Pines disc golf course celebrates grand opening with tournament

Saturday's tournament had over 150 registered participants.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the course.

Warner Robins celebrated the grand opening of the Central Pines disc golf course with a tournament Saturday.

Houston County disc golf tournament director and course designer, Will Perez, says he realized that Warner Robins needed a proper course when over 70 people showed up to play with the club one day.

"It's just a really great way to get outside and enjoy... you're playing against yourself most of the time and just like ball golf, so it's just fun to play," said tournament participant Jerod Hay.

The course is open daily and it's free to play, but discs will cost between $10 to $20.