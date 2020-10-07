The Melanated Community Stimulation Project is fighting hunger in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, Macon volunteers came out to Central City Park to fight hunger in their community.

The Melanated Community Stimulation Project hosted the first of many food drives after receiving a grant from the USDA to feed local families in need.

Volunteers gave away 560 boxes full of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and dairy and they plan to keep giving into August.

"I've been there before and I know the feeling of what it's like to go without," says Melanated founder Jerrod Echols. "You know when people are in need, so I feel like if you're in a position to do so, you're obligated to help those others in need."

Volunteers from Equality Enterprises and Gifted Geniuses Incorporated also came out to help with the event.

Echols says his group's mission is all about bettering the Macon community.

"We're just an organization geared towards bringing everybody together, strengthening the impoverished, urban communities, educating people both inside and outside the community," says Echols. "Just instilling pride and giving those resources to help the people that need it."

Beginning July 23, volunteers at Central City Park will hand out over 500 boxes of groceries every Thursday until the end of August.

The food giveaways will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

