MACON, Ga. — On Friday, volunteers gave away food and some food for thought with a grocery giveaway at Central Georgia Technical College.

The college’s Adult Education Division partnered with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to feed over 300 Central Georgians in need.

While waiting in line, people received information on voter registration, the 2020 census, and how to better their education.

The folks at Central Georgia Tech want people to know about all the resources available in their community.

“One of the things our community suffers with is not having the resources and not being informed and educated on what the community has to offer. We'll connect with the people and make sure they are aware of the services,” said CGTC special project manager, Wanda West.

Central Georgia Tech's Adult Education Division provides GED testing and training for entering the work force.

