FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man will spend the next 212 months in prison after pleading guilty to selling meth while on federal supervised release and state parole.

Chadwick Brown, 38, of Forsyth, pleaded guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute meth on May 29, 2019.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened in May 2018 where investigators executed a search warrant for a parole violation and Brown ran away from them.

A search of the house found many narcotics – at a time when Brown was already on supervised release and parole from a cocaine trafficking conviction.

Brown was sentenced this week to 188 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. An additional two years was tacked on for him violating the terms of his supervised release.

A news release says Brown is a career offender with multiple drug convictions dating back to 2002.

