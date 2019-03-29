GRAY, Georgia — The Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival runs all weekend for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

They have over 200 vendors this year. In fact, they've sold out the event for vendors -- that means you'll see new faces. One of those new artists is a female chainsaw carver from Gray named Elaine Foy. Foy came to a crossroads in her 40s. "This is my midlife crisis," she chuckled.

The 53-year-old from New York chucked a cubicle for the great outdoors. "I seen a friend do it and he turned a lot into an owl in 45 minutes, and I said, 'I want to do this,'" she recalled.

That was 2011. "Got my first saw, and now, I have eight," Foy said with a smile. But it takes more than just the chainsaw to make a work of art. "The other fun part I get to do is play with fire," as she pulled out a torch.

"I like seeing the wood-grain pop out and it gives it more texture." A quick brush, and it's time for paint. "This particular blue has a sheen to it and it just seems to be my go-to color. A lot of different artists will have a style or color that they're known for, so, hopefully, one day, I'll be known for this color," Elaine explained.

Elaine will have her stuff at the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend, and while creating is therapeutic, she also finds joy in seeing her pieces walk out the door.

"Those kind of things make me feel good, and then they have a piece of art or sculpture in their yard that makes them feel good and speaks about who they are," she said with a smile.

The piece Elaine was working on will run about $150, but she will also have smaller things available this weekend, too, like little carved magnets.

The Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival runs Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m..