Chalk artists were busy drawing beautiful designs at Stratford Academy Saturday.

The school hosted a sidewalk chalk art festival, as a part of their five-day Celebrating ART event.

Both professional artists and kids came to compete and bring some color to the campus.

Prizes were awarded to two divisions: experienced and novice.

The contest was a part of 'Family Fun Day,' sponsored by the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital at Navicent.

The event featured over 50 artists, along with 500 glass pumpkins for sale.

The last day to check out Celebrating ART in Macon is Sunday. You can find the rest of the events here.

