On Friday, Colonel Ato Crumbly stepped up to become wing commander for the Georgia Air National Guard's 116th Air Control Wing.

Hundreds of military personnel packed into Warner Robins' Museum of Aviation.

He took over from Colonel Thomas Grabowski in Friday's change of command ceremony.

Crumbly said he never expected this day in his wildest dreams.

"As a young boy growing up in Fort Valley, GA I used to see the airplanes take off from the base and I would think one day I want to fly one of those airplanes, but in that thought I never thought about commanding an actual flying unit," he said.

"So fast forward the clock 30 plus years since; actually being in command of a flying unit makes me very happy."

Crumbly says he's excited to get to work at Robins Air Force Base getting new training for this group and propelling his unit forward into the future.

