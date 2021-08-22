Upcoming Changes to the I-16/I-75 Interchange

There will be some shifts this week as construction continues on the I-16/I-75 interstate project in Macon-Bibb, according to GDOT

MACON, Ga. — As you prepare for the upcoming week, there are some traffic changes you should know about.

There will be some shifts this week as construction continues on the I-16/I-75 interstate project in Macon-Bibb, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Most changes will happen overnight.

Monday-Thursday one lane will be closed on coliseum drive and Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Flaggers. message bpard and signs will slow traffic and direct drivers through the closures. Trucks will be entering and exiting the area and work crews will be setting beams on the new bridge.

Also on those days, one left lane will be closed each day on the north end of second street from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

That effects both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The closure will allow work crews to demo curbs and pavement in the area.

There are more changes to come on Monday through Friday.

One right lane and right shoulder lane will be closed each night on I-75 southbound near its interchange with I-16 from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following mornings to allow work crews to pour concrete on the Riverside Drive bridge.

One right lane and right shoulder lane will be closed each night on I-16 westbound at the I-75 interchange from 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. the following mornings. Crews will be installing sound wall panels on the I-16 westbound bridge over the Ocmulgee River.

On Tuesday through Friday, one right lane and shoulder lane will be closed each night on I-16 westbound from Coliseum Drive/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Spring Street from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following mornings to build slopes along the roadway.