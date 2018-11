Chaptacular is one of the biggest chainsaw carving events in the country. It runs Friday and Saturday in Gray. The event benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

It began 12 years ago with only five carvers getting together for an afternoon, and now it's grown into a juried show.

Saturday the event runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. that evening. There is also a carving auction that afternoon.

It's free to get in and look around. Chaptacular is located at 541 Hungerford Road in Gray.

