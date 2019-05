MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Charges against a 14-year-old Monroe County boy accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a bathroom have been dropped.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, there was not enough evidence to support their stories.

An incident report from the sheriff’s office says it happened on March 17 and the boy was arrested and charged about a week later.