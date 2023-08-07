Charity car show held in Lizella to raise money for Macon man's kidney transplant

The charity car show happened from noon to 4 p.m., and several brought out their sweet rides to show off.

LIZELLA, Ga. — It's a story that comes straight from the heart - cars lined up for a cause.

People came together in Lizella on Saturday to help a central Georgia man who needs a kidney.

Back in December 2020, Jacob Crumbley's life changed when he found out he developed a kidney disease.

He is now set to get a new kidney, and of course that'll cost a good bit of money.

So, his friend decided to put together a fundraising event in Lizella to help raise money.

What better way to do it than including cars, since its something Crumbley loves so much.

The charity car show happened from noon to 4 p.m., and several people brought out their sweet rides to show off.

They had raffles, food trucks, and vendors to help support the cause.