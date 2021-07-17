Motorcycle ride honors fallen Bibb County fire investigator Ben Gleaton

All proceeds from the ride will go to the Gleaton family.

MACON, Ga. — Dozens of motorcycle's lined up to pay respects on Saturday to a Bibb County fire investigator who died in April after being injured in a motorcycle accident.

The event was hosted by Iron Cross Motorcycle Club, and they invited the community to participate in the ride at $20 a bike.

The ride began at Harley-Davidson of Macon on Mercer University Drive, with the final stop at the Byron Fire Department, where kids and adults participated in different activities.

Gleaton's parents say the support means everything.

"Man kind, oh, he loved the fire department, he loved his job as an arson investigator. He started out at the bottom and went to special training and became the arson investigator, and he really enjoyed that part of working at the fire department," Ben's parents Joe and Rhonda Gleaton said.

Many at the event said Gleaton had a passion for the job that you couldn't pay for.

"I got a phone call from one of his close friends, Johnny Rowe, and when he got through talking to me, I was just touched and it just inspired me to just really work very hard on getting this together as best as I could," said Doodah Layson with the Iron Cross Motorcycle Club.

"Anytime we lose a firefighter, it's part of the family, it's a brotherhood, so that's when we jump up and help support."

All proceeds from the ride will go to the Gleaton family.