MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is about the reopening of Capricorn Studios in Macon in December 2019.

Two Southern Rock icons will be sharing the stage in Macon later this year.

The Charlie Daniels Band is heading to the Macon Coliseum on September 26, as part of their Fire on the Mountain Tour.

The Marshall Tucker Band, who signed with Capricorn Records in the 1970s, will be joining them.

The tour name honors the Marshall Tucker Band's hit song "Fire on the Mountain" and the Charlie Daniels Band album of the same name.

Charlie Daniels is widely known for his hit song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia".

The show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online and in-person at the box office this Friday at 10 a.m. You can order tickets online here.

RELATED: 'There's a lot more music to be made here:' Chuck Leavell recalls history of Capricorn Studios

RELATED: Wheeler County, Hancock Central win basketball titles

RELATED: Macon Mayhem announce a 5-year extension to stay at Centreplex

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.