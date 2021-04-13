The family's ring camera was recording as the car pulled up and stopped when the boy was taking the dog out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family in Steele Creek is sounding the alarm after they say a man stopped to talk to their son after dark Monday night as he was in their front yard taking the dog out.

The Bryant family lives on Comiskey Lane in Charlotte. They said it’s a newer neighborhood that is usually nice and quiet. From their perspective, there’s no reason an adult should be getting out of a car to talk to a kid late at night while he’s alone, and the situation made them uneasy.



"It was literally seconds as soon as he walked about the door, there was a strange guy who pulled up in his car which was a silver BMW,” said Shayla Bryant, the homeowner.

Bryant's ring camera was recording as the car pulled up and stopped when her son was taking the dog out.

"[He] parked the car, turned the lights out, and started walking towards my son," Bryant said. "He started to freeze up, he was scared. Even though we’ve taught him and his sister's stranger danger for years on end, in that moment he completely froze."

Bryant said thankfully, her husband noticed something was wrong and walked outside. In the video, he can be heard asking the man why he was talking to his son.

The man in the video can be heard replying he was asking the 13-year-old about airplane noises.

The family's neighborhood is by an airport, and airplanes go by frequently.

Bryant said eventually the man drove away, but it still made her uneasy.

“I’m very concerned about my children at this point, I’m concerned about pretty much all the children in this area,” Bryant said.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, stranger child abductions are the rarest form, making up only 1% of cases reported to their organization last year. They report one of the most common lure attempts is asking a child questions.

Bryant’s family called the police, and CMPD said they looked around the area for the car but it was gone. While they don’t believe there’s a specific threat, the department has urged the community to be vigilant.

“In order for our for our community to watch out for each other they needed to be aware, that could’ve gone completely wrong in a split second,” Bryant said