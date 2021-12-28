The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire sparked from unattended cooking. A little girl saw the flames and alerted her parents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There was little time to think before Larinzell Robinson and Darius McVay rushed into a burning home.

"I didn't think," Robinson said. "I just went in on instinct."

The two sprang into action after Robinson's daughter came running to tell them that their neighbor's apartment was on fire.

"I was a little bit scared, but my mom had told me to go get my dad. So, I ran to go get Darius and my dad," Zoey Robinson, a second-grader at Allenbrook Elementary School, said.

Robinson brought a fire extinguisher but soon realized, the flames were too much. They had to get their neighbor out immediately.

"She's committed to the wheelchair, so I was just trying to get her out of there," Robinson said. "I was just like, 'God be with me going here.' But I felt like the devil was trying to take us out by going into the fire."

Charlotte Fire officials report the blaze at Brooktree Drive in west Charlotte was accidental and sparked from an unattended stove. The home sustained $12,000 worth of damage.

But thanks to heroic neighbors, the life inside is still intact.

Update Structure Fire; neighbors rescued occupant from apartment. 2nd grader notified parents that smoke was coming from neighbors apartment. Dad & other neighbors went inside & rescued elderly occupant; rescuer & occupant evaluated on scene by @MecklenburgEMS & released. https://t.co/UR36qqbtVk pic.twitter.com/dhaH4z1SEo — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2021

"I don't have I have no words to really say how I feel," Robinson said. "I was kind of glad that I saved a life."

"I'm just happy that we saved her," McVay said.

Fire officials said the occupant and one of the rescuers were evaluated on the scene by Mecklenburg EMS (Medic).

