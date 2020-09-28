After 'critical' alert, boy reported missing from Henry County found

Chase Dickens went missing from Springview Drive in Stockbridge at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 25.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Henry County Police tell 11Alive News that the boy was found.

ORIGINAL STORY: Henry County Police have issued a "critical missing person" alert for a boy not seen since Friday.

Chase Dickens went missing from the area of Springview Drive in Stockbridge at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 25.

No exact age or description was released.