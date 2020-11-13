First look: Check out the inside of the Warner Robins Buc-ee's before it opens

The property off Russell Parkway sits on 22 acres.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s taken a year since they broke ground off the I-75 Russell Parkway exit in Warner Robins, but Buc-ee’s is set to open next Wednesday (Nov. 18).

To say that it’s large doesn’t begin to describe it when you compare it to other convenience stores.

13WMAZ has your first look inside the new location ahead of the grand opening.

Right now, more than 200 busy beavers are getting everything ready inside the 50,000-square-foot building before opening to the public.

We started with the food. Buc-ee’s doesn’t have indoor dining, but you can get super big sandwiches to go.

Store manager Timmy Child says you should bring your appetite.

“We brought the Texas brisket with us to Georgia, so we have great brisket, chopped brisket, sliced brisket, pulled pork, turkey, sausage… all of it. I like a lot of the food,” he said.

For those of you with a sweet tooth, Buc-ee’s has got you covered. There’s homemade fudge, candied almonds, and monstrous muffins.

Some of the staff stocking the shelves got to try it.

“I've been coming in a couple of months delivering products and when I delivered today, Sam said ‘go by and try some of the good food,’ and it smells awesome in here," Brent McCleese said with a smile.

But Buc-ee’s is more than just food. It’s the kind of place where you can get anything, from socks to a Santa decoration to a sandwich.

Managers had to do some explaining to their future employees.

“We had to tell people we got everything… beach chairs, dishware, towels… name it and we’ve got it somewhere in the store, almost guaranteed,” said Child.

He’s not kidding either. Where else could you find a bounty of beavers and a Bob Ross holiday shirt? You might opt for a tie-dye shirt or a tumbler.

If that hasn’t sold you, this IS a certain signature snack – the Beaver nuggets, which are caramel covered corn pops.

“They’re awesome. They’re one of the most addicting things we’ve ever had. You can eat them by themselves or you can eat them like a bowl of cereal,” said Child.

Regardless of what you’re there to buy; get ready for a unique experience.

The new store will open 6 a.m. Wednesday with a ribbon cutting to follow at 11 a.m.

The Warner Robins location is Buc-ee’s first in Georgia… for now. One will soon be opening in Calhoun.