'Check your neighbors': 3 people found dead in 5 days

As temperatures push toward triple digits, Coroner Leon Jones urges you to check on any neighbors or relatives who live alone.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Ahead of the hottest stretch we’ve seen this year, and after the discovery of three deaths in five days, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones wants you to "check your neighbors."

Jones says his office answered calls for dead bodies three times this past week.

The most recent happened this weekend with the discovery of Mark Anthony Krodark at a boarding house on Toole Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

On Friday, investigators discovered 63-year-old Kathy Davis Shirley dead in her home after a delivery person asked them to check on her.

Jones says she’d been dead for a number of days, and that there was no power at the house.

He says someone discovered another man in a home on Pio Nono Circle in Macon on Thursday.

In each case, Jones says it appears the people died of natural causes.

He asks that you check regularly on any neighbors or relatives who live alone, and report it if you can’t reach them.