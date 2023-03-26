Cherry Blossom and downtown Macon events affected by severe weather on Sunday

Some events are cancelled altogether, and some will have a delayed opening.

MACON, Ga. — Due to severe weather and some tornado warnings on Sunday morning in central Georgia, several events in downtown Macon have been cancelled or delayed.

John Meyers, the President of the Middle Georgia Art Association, says they Mulberry Street Festival has been cancelled for Sunday.

In a post to Facebook, event organizers for the International Cherry Blossom Festival said that they will have a delayed opening for Carolyn Crayton Park and the events in downtown Macon at 1 p.m., or after the watch has been lifted.

They say they will continue to update people through their Facebook and app about the weather and start times for each activity.