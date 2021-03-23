Cherry Blossom attendees enjoy food, music as festival continues

MACON, Georgia — The Pinkest Party continues at the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in downtown Macon.
Folks made their way to Third Street Park Monday for some fun activities.
People were able to indulge in free donuts, ice cream, and Coca-Cola while enjoying music by DJ Laura Starling.
Festival chairwoman Stacy Ingram says they've gotten off to a great start and praised the entire Cherry Blossom team.
"I think it was very courageous of our Cherry Blossom Festival team to meet with Macon-Bibb and our mayor and to decide, 'Let's go with the festival,'" Ingram said. "So many festivals have been closed and we are one of the first in the country to come back and have a festival with all the precautions."
On Monday night at Carolyn Crayton Park, Head Games, a tribute band for the group Foreigner, performed for festivalgoers.