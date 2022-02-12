Cherry Blossom events kick off with Little Mr. and Little Miss Pageant

The new Little Miss is Olivia Gringley of Lakeview Primary School and Little Mister is Andy Parkhurst of St. Andrews Montessori School.

MACON, Ga. — The first Cherry Blossom event of the season kicked off on Saturday with the Little Mr. and Miss Pageant.

It featured 5-7-year-olds from across Central Georgia at Wesleyan College in Porter Auditorium. It all began at 10 a.m. and was a ticketed event at $10 per person and free for children under 10-years-old.

The winners of the pageant were announced and the new Little Miss is Olivia Gringley of Lakeview Primary School and Little Mister is Andy Parkhurst of St. Andrews Montessori School.

The Royalty Coronation will take place Thursday, February 17 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. At the Coronation, 2022 Festival Chair Elizabeth Cleveland will introduce the 2022 Cherry Blossom Queen, Legacy Queen, Princess, and Little Mr. and Miss to the Central Georgia Community for the first time.

This year the Cherry Blossom Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

For more Cherry Blossom Festival events, you can check out their website.