Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival named one of the 'Signature events in the Southeast'

The Cherry Blossom Festival was founded by Carolyn Crayton, and began in 1982.

MACON, Ga. — The pinkest party on earth, the Macon Cherry Blossom Festival, has now been named one of the 'Signature events in the Southeast' by the Southeast Tourism Society.

The Signature Events of the Southeast was launched as part of the 40th Anniversary celebration of the Southeast Tourism Society. They have recognized events and festivals around the southeast since 1985.

Travel industry experts select 20 events to be highlighted for the year, and the Southeast Tourism Society highlights them throughout the US.

For 40 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast.

"Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, President and CEO of Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festivalgoers to create memories and support the tourism industry-–a vital economic generator for communities.”

Events considered for the STS Signature Events of the Southeast recognition have to be at least three years old, and have an attendance of at least 1,000.

