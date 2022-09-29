Cherry Blossom Festival announces headliner for Veterans Day Celebration

The day begins with The Veterans Day Parade at 3 p.m. in downtown Macon.

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival announced on Thursday the headliner for the 2022 Veterans Day Celebration.

Nationally known rock band 38 Special is headlining the celebration on November 6, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to have been asked to produce this event last year, and to continue to grow it as an annual tradition or our region. We owe these men and women a tremendous debt of gratitude, so we are hopeful this celebration will allow them and their families to feel proud and honored,” Cherry Blossom Festival President & CEO Stacy Moore said.

The celebration continues in Historic Luther Williams Park at 4 p.m. with a kid's zone, food trucks and of course fun for the whole family.

“I’m proud and honored that our community is again stepping forward to honor and thank our local veterans for the service and protection they provided our country, and to thank the Cherry Blossom Festival and Macon Bacon for organizing this wonderful series of events,” Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller said in the release.

38 Special takes the stage during the celebration at 5 p.m.

The band bring the sound of southern rock to over 100 cities a year.

The press release says 38 Special "is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material."

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums.

According to the release the band has sales in excess of 20 million, and most associate 38 Special with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

Applications to be in the parade are open until October 21. For more information on how to apply check out The Cherry Blossom Festival's website.