Cherry Blossom Festival announces headliners for 2023 concert series

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival announced on Tuesday the headliners of the nightly concert series for this year’s festival, including the Sugarhill Gang, the Eli Young Band and Demun Jones.

The concert series will run each night of the 10-day festival that begins on March 17 and ends on March 26. Admission to the festival is $10, with children 10 and under allowed free entry. The concerts will feature regional and national artists.

The clear bag policy will remain in effect for this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park, where the concert series will be held.

Here is a look at the concerts for each night of the 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival:

Friday, March 17: AJ the DJ

AJ the DJ is the first act up and will get the Pinkest Party on Earth started with a kid’s dance party from 5-7 p.m. before the adults get a dance party of their own with a laser light show from 8-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 18: Junior Marvin’s The Legendary Wailers

Julian Junior Marvin joined Bob Marley & The Wailers in 1977 and has been the lead guitarist for all subsequent work from the group. He now heads his version of the Wailers. This concert will start at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19: A Tribute to Elvis

Stephen Freeman has starred in a pair of plays about the life of Elvis Presley. In addition, Freeman and his tribute band have opened for Charlie Daniels, Lee Brice and more. This concert will start at 8 p.m.

Monday, March 20: Demun Jones

Jones was a part of the group Rehab for years alongside bandmate Danny Boone. Jones has branched out on his own as both an artist and a songwriter. He was a songwriter on Colt Ford’s popular Ride Through the Country. His album Jones County is an ode to his life growing up in Central Georgia. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21: Sugarhill Gang

In 1979, the Sugarhill Gang had its breakthrough with a worldwide hit, “Rapper’s Delight.” The track sold over 8 million copies and became the biggest-selling rap single. They will hit the stage at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22: Rock the 90’s USA, The Official 90’s Rock Tribute

If you are a fan of 90’s rock and enjoy Central Georgia talent, this is the concert for you. It is a high-energy rock show and pays homage to the guitar-driven rock of the 90s. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 23: Yacht Rock Revue

This group has shared the stage with John Oates, Eddie Money and others. They trademarked the term “yacht rock” and have toured through a partnership with Live Nation and Sirius XM. This concert also begins at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 24: Eli Young Band

The Eli Young Band burst on the country music scene with hits like “Crazy Girl,” “Even if it Breaks your Heart.” and others. The group has a Billboard No. 1 Country Song of the Year and other prominent awards to their credit. They will take the stage in Macon at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25: Mother’s Finest

These Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductees have been rocking out and bringing the funk for a while now. They have created a genre of their own with a unique sound blurring the lines between rock and funk. This concert will start at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26: Macon Pops