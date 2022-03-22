Cherry Blossom Festival events cancelled due to Wednesday's severe weather threat

MACON, Ga. — Because of the severe weather threat Wednesday, the Cherry Blossom Festival is closing Third Street festivities and Carolyn Crayton Park.
That's according to a post on the Cherry Blossom Festival's Facebook page.
Some of the events that were scheduled for the day have been postponed including Founders Day, which has been moved to Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Third Street Park, and Senior Day at Carolyn Crayton Park, now rescheduled to Sunday.
For a full list of remaining events, visit the Cherry Blossom Festival website.