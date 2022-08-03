The Cherry Blossom Festival is back in full bloom and business owners are ready for the crowds

Among the happiest to see it returning to normal are business owners who rely on the extra traffic

MACON, Ga. — Macon's 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is right around the corner. Cherry Blossom Festival marketing and events manager Arah Adams knows so many people look forward to it every year.

But among the happiest to see it returning to normal are business owners who rely on the extra crowds.

"The past few years with COVID, we haven't been able to experience a real Cherry Blossom, so I'm super excited," said sales associate Sydney Mills.

Frankie's Boutique on Cherry Street is gearing up with all kinds of pink clothes to get you ready for the festival.

"We are staying open later than we normally do so we can have more business. I think it will definitely boost our business," said Mills.

Adams says visitors will find plenty to enjoy, including three major headliners; Walker Hayes, Arrested Development, Niko Moon and much more.

"We are just very, very excited to be operating in full capacity and having the community come out and enjoy everything. Our Weiner dog race, our bed race and parade is back in-person this year," Adams said.

You will also find shows and attractions coming to Carolyn Crayton Park. Visitors will be able to enjoy acts like Mike Fuller the Magician, Mighty Mike, the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show and a few others.

Businesses also plan to spread the success. Z Beans Coffee is continuing its partnership with a popular breast cancer support charity.

"We are partnering with United in Pink to donate 10% of the profits from the sales of Cherry Blossom-themed drinks back to United in Pink," said Mary Kathryn Stewart with Z Beans Coffee.

She says they're hoping for even bigger and better things this year.

"Last year we sold 483 of the Cherry Blossom lattes in just a week. So, if that tells you anything about how much traffic the festival brings in, I mean it's really huge," Stewart said.

Adams says they are hopeful they'll be returning to the large crowds we're used to seeing in Macon throughout the entire festival. It all gets started on Friday March 18.

Now, if you plan on going, be ready for a new clear bag policy.

Visitors can't bring in bags with tinted plastic, printed patterns, or anything mesh. If you arrive at Carolyn Crayton Park with a bag that is not clear, you'll be asked to return it to your car.

You can bring medical supply bags or diaper bags if you're a parent with young ones. Security will wand all guests before they enter, and outside food or drink aren't allowed.