Cherry Blossom Festival Parade makes Macon pink

The parade took place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — As the Cherry Blossom Festival continues, downtown Macon overflowed with folks waiting to see floats and other entertainment during the Cherry Blossom Parade. 

The parade took place tom 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

Folks saw everything from marching bands to cheerleaders and Cherry, the pink poodle! 

The parade was a great opportunity to enjoy the weather and have a good time. 

"The nice vibes and the atmosphere,  with everything going on to enjoy the scenery and the festivities," festival goer Nikki Martin said. 

