Cherry Blossom Festival Parade makes Macon pink

MACON, Ga. — As the Cherry Blossom Festival continues, downtown Macon overflowed with folks waiting to see floats and other entertainment during the Cherry Blossom Parade.
The parade took place tom 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Folks saw everything from marching bands to cheerleaders and Cherry, the pink poodle!
The parade was a great opportunity to enjoy the weather and have a good time.
"The nice vibes and the atmosphere, with everything going on to enjoy the scenery and the festivities," festival goer Nikki Martin said.
