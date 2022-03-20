Cherry Blossom Festival Parade makes Macon pink

The parade took place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — As the Cherry Blossom Festival continues, downtown Macon overflowed with folks waiting to see floats and other entertainment during the Cherry Blossom Parade.

Folks saw everything from marching bands to cheerleaders and Cherry, the pink poodle!

The parade was a great opportunity to enjoy the weather and have a good time.

"The nice vibes and the atmosphere, with everything going on to enjoy the scenery and the festivities," festival goer Nikki Martin said.