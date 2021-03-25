Cherry Blossom Festival vendors happy to be back after yearlong hiatus

With COVID-19 shutting down most of the fairs in 2020, Cherry Blossom is one of the first ones to open this year.

MACON, Georgia — As Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival continues, food vendors at the event are happy to be back.

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across America, almost all festivals and fairs were shut down last year.

As most vendors use their food trucks as their full-time job, many people struggled to make it through the year.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the first events to reopen, and several vendors say they are thrilled to be back in action.

Beaver Concessions owner Beth Tapp says she and her family have been coming to the festival for over 40 years.

"COVID was rough," Tapp said. "We had no fairs or festivals that we worked during the whole year of 2020. We have finally gotten back to work this year. We had a little produce stand we worked at home, but we're so grateful to be back at work."