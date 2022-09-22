Macon Cherry Blossom Festival wins 'Best Festival in the World'

The festival also won 20 other awards from the International Festival and Events Association.

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival is known by many in Macon-Bibb as the best celebration of the year, and now they have an award to prove it.

The Festival won another "Best Festival in The World" title from the International Festival and Events Association, along with other titles.

A press release from the festival said that 20 awards in total were given for the 2022 year.

The main award is the 'Silver Grand Pinnacle Award Winner', which is the equivalent of the "Best Festival in the World" recognition.

The festival won this award in 2019, and has only won three times in its history.

The other titles spanned gold, silver, and bronze recognition, and are listed below:

Gold

Gold

Best Video Production – "Cherry Blossom Party Time" Original Song by Macon Pops, with lead vocals by Charles Davis and Matt Catingub; rap vocals by Jessica Wornum; background vocals by the Otis Redding Foundation DREAM Team; music and lyrics by Matt Catingub; and video editing by Larry Najera, Jr.

Best Multimedia Component – "Cherry Blossom Party Time" Original Song by Macon Pops, with lead vocals by Charles Davis and Matt Catingub; rap vocals by Jessica Wornum; background vocals by the Otis Redding Foundation DREAM Team; music and lyrics by Matt Catingub; and video editing by Larry Najera, Jr.

Best Organization Website – www.cherryblossom.com - The Miner Agency

Best Overall Entertainment Program – The Carolyn Crayton Park (CCP) entertainment experience included performances by Headliners viral sensation Walker Hayes, Grammy-winning hip-hop group Arrested Development and county star Niko Moon. Additionally, CCP featured 10 full nights of concerts and 4 free shows with gate admission, "America's Got Talent" Cannon Ball Man on the MidWay, and one of the safest ride midways in the state of Georgia.

Best Event/Program Within an Event to Benefit a Cause -$2 Tuesday at Carolyn Crayton Park benefitting All About Animals Rescue

Silver

Silver

Best Event (Within an Existing Festival) – Blossoms at the Big House Harvest Dinner.

Best Parade - The Cherry Blossom Parade presented by Geico and supported by 41NBC and Cumulus Macon.

Best Facebook Site – TIE – https://www.facebook.com/cherryblossomfestivalmacon

Best Digital/Social Ad Series – Digital Ad Series for Festival programming, created by The Miner Agency.

Best Street Banner – Cherry Blossom banners displayed on the light posts in downtown Macon by Macon-Bibb County's Parks and Beautification Director Michael Glisson and his team who help put them up every year.

Best Sponsor Gift – A cherry blossom themed Gift Bag

Best Overall Sponsorship Program – A true testament to the community's support and commitment each year.

Bronze

Bronze

Best Full-Length TV Program – Cherry Blossom Parade presented by Geico and supported by 41NBC and Cumulus Macon.

Best Mobile Application – The Miner Agency

Best Instagram Site – https://www.instagram.com/PinkestParty/

Best Pin or Button – Pin designed by Natalie Bradley. The pin features cherry blossoms and Koi fish to honor Japan as the festival celebrated 40 years.

Best Give-Away Item – Dog Bandana featured at the Weiner Dog Race featuring Paulk Landscaping, Apparel Authority and Cherry Blossom logos.

Best Overall Merchandising Program – The Cherry Blossom Merchandising program features an impressive array of items which can be purchased year-round online, at Visit Macon, and the round building during the Festival's Carolyn Crayton Park hours.

Best Sponsor Partner – Cox Communications was recognized for their continued overall support and partnership with the Festival as well for supporting the Macon-Bibb County Veterans Day Parade.

The release also said that the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival was executed by President and CEO Stacy Moore and her team along with the Board of Directors, Board Chair Dr. Ivan Allen and Festival Chair Elizabeth Cleveland.

The 2023 Festival will take place March 17-26. For more information, you can visit https://cherryblossom.com.