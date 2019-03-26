We first introduced you to Cherry back in September when she was just a few months old and only about 10 pounds. Now, she is almost full-grown, and weighs in at about 33 pounds. Best of all, Cherry, is now pink!

"We started Monday at 11 a.m., and we were pretty much done with the dye by 4 p.m.," Paul Williams, owner of Pet Grooming by Paul and Alice said.

Cherry not only flaunts her pink fur, but her pink nails and pink bows. But you can't forget about Blossom, now 9 years old, leading Cherry in the ways of the festival.

"We'll be at the parade on Sunday, we'll be at Third Street Park where the ice cream, and all the the fun times and music will be, so we try to get out as much as we can during the period," Williams said.

The two pink poodles will continue to carry on a tradition this year.

"We can't not do it or we would have to move out of the state," Williams laughed.

The colorful dogs help make Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival the Pinkest Party on Earth!